After several burglaries in Glynn County, detectives have made a successful arrest

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla — After a string of burglaries at Climate Controlled Storage in Glynn County, the Glynn County Police Department has successfully made an arrest.

Reports state that on Tuesday, January 2, the Glynn County Police Department Major Crimes Unit initiated an investigation at Climate Controlled Storage on the Scranton Connector.

Numerous reports of linked incidents showed there were approximately seven units that had been burglarized between the evening of December 28, and the following morning.

Photographs showed a masked person breaking into units at Climate Controlled Storage. Those same photographs also showed the vehicle being used in the burglaries.

One the night of January 3, GCPD Officer Lorraine Owens was patrolling and saw a suspicious vehicle at Climate Controlled Storage. She approached the scene along with other officers where they saw that the license plate on the suspicious vehicle was obstructed.

They also found one man, identified as 23-year-old Henry Herman Turner of Mcintosh County, wearing a black jacket, black mask and black skull cap.

Turner was taken into custody and charged with burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

During later interviews with GCPD Major Crimes Unit, Turner admitted to breaking into units the night he was arrested along with burglarizing several other units,

Turner is currently held at the Glynn County Detention Center with additional burglary charges to come.

This is an ongoing investigation, and any person with additional knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

