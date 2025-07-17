Glynn County Police investigating stabbing on Roadway Street

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Roadway Street, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report from Glynn County Police, when officers responded to the area, they located 61-year-old Shawn Bradwell Smith walking away from the scene with blood on him.

Upon further investigation, police say the victim identified Smith as the person who allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

The victim was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System and is in stable condition.

Smith was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries to his hand from the stabbing.

Based on the report, Smith is charged with Aggravated Assault, a felony.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

