Glynn Visual Arts announces inaugural St. Simons Island Wine Festival October 18-19

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Glynn Visual Arts (GVA) is excited to unveil the inaugural St. Simons Island Wine Festival, a two-day event designed to bring together art and wine enthusiasts while raising funds for arts and education.

The festival is set to take place from October 18-19, 2024, on the scenic St. Simons Island, one of Georgia’s Golden Isles, which was recently named the #1 Best Island in the Continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure® for the second consecutive year. All proceeds from the festival will benefit GVA and the College of Coastal Georgia’s Department of Hospitality, Tourism, and Culinary Arts.

“For over 70 years, Glynn Visual Arts has hosted events that promote learning, creativity, and a sense of community — and that is precisely what this wine festival is about,” said Kari Morris, Executive Director of GVA. “We can’t wait to demonstrate our mission, support important causes, and enjoy delicious wines!”

The festival will kick off with a VIP Wine Tasting & Auction on Friday, October 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, the festival’s Official Lodging Partner. The event will feature premium and rare wines selected for the occasion, complemented by a charcuterie spread curated by resort executive chef Thomas Cook. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment and participate in a wine-centric silent auction, with each ticket holder receiving a commemorative wine glass.

The main event, the Grand Tasting, will take place on Saturday, October 19, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The McKinnon-St. Simons Island Airport in the Posh Carts Hangar. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample unique wines from over 25 vendors representing regions such as California, Oregon, France, Italy, South Africa, Argentina, Austria, and Slovenia. The event will also include live music by Rider, art demonstrations, various vendors, and light bites provided by Rich’s. Non-alcoholic drink options will be available, and each guest will receive a commemorative wine glass.

“We have been overwhelmed with enthusiasm and support for the festival,” said Emma Humphries, Chair of the St. Simons Island Wine Festival. “It’s clear that our community is thirsty for a charity wine festival, and that industry folks are eager to showcase their products in the Golden Isles. We look forward to wowing everyone with an incredible inaugural event!”

Accommodations for the festival are available through The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, with bookings accessible via the festival’s website.

The success of the St. Simons Island Wine Festival is made possible through the generous support of its founding sponsors, including Rich’s, The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, JP’s Wine and Spirits, Sea Palms, LiveOak Fiber, 365 Degree Total Marketing, Posh Carts, Seban’s Insurance Solutions, and Lighthouse Financial Advisors.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Monday, August 26, through the event’s website, ssiwinefestival.com. Attendees must be 21 years or older, and the festival will take place rain or shine. Pets are not allowed, except for service animals.

