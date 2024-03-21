Local

Go and vote: K9 March Madness includes four pups from local area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Vote for some local K9s participating in this year's K9 March Madness.

K9 March Madness

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — March Madness might be all about the hoop and hardwood but it’s for the pups too.

Running at the same time as this year’s college basketball tournament, 30 K9s will represent their respective counties in Florida to be voted best working dog. The competition is in bracket, head-to-head format.

Bradford, Columbia, Nassau, and St. Johns Counties are four of the local counties in our area that are participating. K9 Waldo represents Bradford, K9 Tank is from Nassau, K9 Cairo is from Columbia, and K9 Korra is representing St. Johns.

Voting is live now. To take part, click on this link and follow the voting directions for Round 1 of the tournament.

  • Click the link
  • Click the check mark on the photo of the K9 that you want to vote for (the check mark will turn green once you successfully voted)
  • Go to the next matchup and vote. You can vote once for each matchup.

Voting ends on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Who will be the Top Dog in Florida?

K9 Korra is representing St. Johns County.

K9 Korra is representing St. Johns County.

