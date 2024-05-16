GoFundMe organized for victims and families of Marion County bus crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A total of eight people were killed in a bus crash in Marion County on their way to work.

The farmworkers were from Mexico working on season or temporary visas.

Bryan Howard is accused of causing Tuesday’s crash. Reports indicate he was under the influence and has a lengthy driving record. He faces eight counts of DUI manslaughter for and is currently being held without bond.

Jose Juan Hernandez lost his brother. The two of them had been coming to work in Florida for nearly a decade.

Jose said his brother left behind a one-year-old daughter. All he wants is to get his brother back to Mexico as quickly as possible.

“My family wants to see him, my mom,” he said. “There is nothing we can say to comfort her. Two of us came and only one of us is going back.”

The Farmworker Association of Florida has organized a GofundMe page for the workers and their families impacted by the crash. All proceeds will go to support the victims and their families.

If you would like to help them with their cause, click here.

