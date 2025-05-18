Golden Isles Air Show paused due to weather

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Organizers put the Golden Isles Air Show on pause Sunday afternoon due to “approaching dangerous weather.”

The pause was announced over social media just after 2 P.M.

Guests are asked to evacuate to their cars to wait out the storm, and to stay tuned for updates.

This is the final day of the show.

