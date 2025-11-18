Golf cart blamed for starting St. Johns County house fire

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — A golf cart is being blamed for causing an early-morning house fire in St. Johns County.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lombard Way in the Shearwater area on Monday.

When they arrived, the garage was on fire. They were able to get the fire out quickly, and everyone inside the home, including their pet cats, was able to get out safely.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The fire was confined to the garage area and is believed to have been caused by a golf cart.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue posted this safety advice on social media for anyone with a golf cart or tools with rechargeable batteries:

• Never charge batteries overnight or while you’re away from home.

• Use only manufacturer-approved chargers and replacement batteries.

• Avoid charging near combustible materials.

• Do not use batteries that show signs of damage, leaking, swelling, or overheating.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

• Store and charge equipment in a well-ventilated area.

• Install a smoke detector in your garage to provide early warning in case a battery malfunctions.

• If a battery or device overheats, smokes, or has an unusual odor, stop using it immediately and move it to a safe location outdoors if possible.

0 of 7 House fire in St. Johns County 100 blk. of Lombard Way (Credit: St. Johns Co. Fire Rescue) House fire in St. Johns County 100 blk. of Lombard Way (Credit: St. Johns Co. Fire Rescue) House fire in St. Johns County 100 blk. of Lombard Way (Credit: St. Johns Co. Fire Rescue) House fire in St. Johns County 100 blk. of Lombard Way (Credit: St. Johns Co. Fire Rescue) House fire in St. Johns County 100 blk. of Lombard Way (Credit: St. Johns Co. Fire Rescue) House fire in St. Johns County 100 blk. of Lombard Way (Credit: St. Johns Co. Fire Rescue)

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.