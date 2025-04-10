Golf’s greatest gather in Augusta to compete in “The Masters”

AUGUSTA, Ga — Fans and golf enthusiasts are making their way to Augusta National Golf Club to watch their favorite golfers compete in “The Masters.” Hundreds of thousands of fans applied for tickets in the course’s lottery system last year to come to the illustrious event that is often heralded as “a tradition unlike any other.”

For some fans, their visit was short-lived after rain cut Monday’s practice round short. “So all the folks that had won that lottery, had a chance to come and were so excited about seeing it on Monday actually didn’t get in here and enjoy the day,” says Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau, speaking with Jacksonville’s Morning News. “They’ve actually told those folks they’ll be first in line to buy tickets next year.”

For those who are attending today, Brent equates going to Augusta National to taking your kids to Disney. “Everything’s beautifully manicured, right? The flowers look good, everything’s popping, and everybody’s excited to be there. I think that’s, a bit, the way I describe Augusta National and The Masters for golf fans and sports fans or people who want to put it on a bucket list who might not even be the biggest golf fan. You don’t see unhappy people here.”

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler looks to keep the green jacket in his closet for one more year, while current PLAYERS champion Rory McIlory hopes to finally wear the jacket for the first time after nearly winning it in 2022.

You can watch the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday on CBS 47.









