Google announces transatlantic undersea cable from Florida to Spain

PALM COAST, Fla. — Florida is now home to a major piece of global internet infrastructure. Google has announced “Sol,” a new undersea cable connecting Palm Coast to Santander, Spain.

Sol is the first in-service fiber-optic cable linking Florida directly to Europe. It will boost digital connectivity, speed, and reliability across the Atlantic.

The cable will be built in the U.S. and landed in Palm Coast in partnership with DC BLOX. It also connects through Bermuda and the Azores, creating multiple digital hubs.

Sol complements Google’s 2023 “Nuvem” cable in South Carolina. Together, they form a more resilient network for Google Cloud and AI services.

Leaders say the project will attract new industries and position Palm Coast as a rising digital gateway.

Construction of the landing station and support routes is already in motion.

