Gov. DeSantis to give update on major Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida at 9:30 a.m.

Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will deliver another update on Hurricane Milton from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. The news conference will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The governor will be joined by key state officials, including:

  • Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management
  • Jared Perdue, Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation
  • Dave Kerner, Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
  • Mark Glass, Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement
  • Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida

You can watch the press conference live on WFOX and WJAX or by clicking HERE.

