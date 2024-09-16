Gov. DeSantis to speak at Orlando school later today

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, September 16, Governor Ron DeSantis will make a stop in Orlando to hold a press conference at Lawton Chiles Elementary School.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., with media arriving at 10:00 a.m.

The governor will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, and Florida Prepaid College Board Chairman John Rood.

The press conference will take place at 11001 Bloomfield Drive, Orlando, FL 32825.

Gov. DeSantis is expected to discuss matters related to education alongside key state education officials.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.