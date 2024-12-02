Local

Grab your coats! Freezing temperatures take over many inland neighborhoods

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Early Morning Weather Update: December 2, 2024 Early Morning Weather Update
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville, Fla. — The week is getting off to a chilly start. There were widespread, sub-freezing temperatures inland before sunrise Monday morning.

The sunshine will warm the day into the low 60s.

Expect another cold night, with temperatures back into the 30s. Neighborhoods west of Highway 301 may see temperatures into the 20s.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: FINAL SCORE: Jaguars defeated at home 23-20 by the Houston Texans

  • TODAY: AM Inland frost/freeze, then sunny. HIGH: 62
  • TONIGHT: Clear and cold, widespread inland frost/freeze. LOW: 32
  • TUESDAY: AM Widespread frost/freeze, sunny and chilly. 32/56
  • WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost/inland freeze, sunny. 33/62
  • THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/69
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 48/61
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 44/67
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 48/70

Read: Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!