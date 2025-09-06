Grateful Dead spirit lives on: Dark Star Orchestra set for St. Augustine Amphitheatre this December

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Dark Star Orchestra is set to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Wednesday, December 3, bringing their renowned Grateful Dead live concert experience to fans.

Tickets for the concert went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online here, as well as in person at the venue’s box office.

Dark Star Orchestra has been performing to critical acclaim for nearly 30 years, with over 3,300 shows to its credit. The band is known for recreating Grateful Dead concerts by performing shows based on actual Grateful Dead set lists from their 30 years of touring, or by creating unique sets from the Dead’s extensive catalog.

Dark Star Orchestra has featured guest performances from six original Grateful Dead members, including Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, and Vince Welnick, as well as other notable musicians such as Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman of Phish, Warren Haynes, and Steve Kimock.

