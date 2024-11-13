‘Great opportunity for us:’ JAX Chamber hosts 2024 JAX Longest Table Dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the biggest networking events for local businesses in Jacksonville took place at the JAX Chamber on Wednesday evening.

Leaders expect the 2024 Longest Table Dinner to bring in close to 800 guests. They add last year. the event attracted 700 business partners.

Planners told Action News Jax the table is more than 600 feet long.

The Longest Table Dinner is meant for as many small business operators as possible to come together and share a meal.

Most of Independent Drive in downtown was closed off for this massive dinner.

Everyone who attended had to pre-register for the event. It is designed to establish relationships for all types of people across economic, racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds.

Lamar Evans, the owner of Blended Trio, a local restaurant known for Caribbean and Italian food said he was one of four caterers this year. He said participating in this event has made a huge difference for him over the years.

“We’ve been doing this for the past three years, and it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our brand and just give the local folks the chance to taste our delicious meals,” said Evans.

Evans added Caribbean food options have really grown in Jacksonville compared to a few years ago.

