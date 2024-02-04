Green Cove Springs celebrates 150th anniversary, here’s what celebrations to look forward to

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — 2024 is a milestone year for Green Cove Springs as they celebrate 150 years since incorporation.

The City of Green Cove Springs recognizes this milestone all year long with City-sponsored events and online through our website and social media, building up to our 150th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday November 2, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout downtown Green Cove Springs.

“When you look at the history that has been made in our wonderful City over 150 years, it’s amazing how much Green Cove Springs has grown and evolved,” said Green Cove Springs City Manager Steve Kennedy. “This celebration for the City will be one to remember, as we honor our heritage of the past as well as look to the future of how we will be forging our next 150 years.”

In partnership with Green Cove Springs Food Truck Friday, the 150th Anniversary Celebration features food trucks, live bands, car show by Clay County Cruzers, a Children’s Entrepreneur Market, and more, ending the evening with the largest fireworks display the City has put on to date.

Starting in February, the City will have a 150th Celebration table with City history and selling 150th collectible swag at City Co-Sponsored events throughout the year. Keep an eye out for our table at:

Augusta Savage & Dunbar High School Legacy Wall Reveal and Open House

Organized by Friends of Augusta Savage Arts and Community Center, Inc. as part of its Black History Month Events

Saturday, Feb. 10

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Augusta Savage Museum & Mentoring Center, 1107 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Green Cove Springs Food Truck Friday

March 1, April 5, and May 3 (possibly add more dates throughout the year)

5 – 9:30 p.m.

Spring Park

Third Saturday Market in the Park

March 16, April 20, September 21, October 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City Hall front parking lot

CalaVida Art Walk on Walnut Street

In partnership with Green Cove Springs Village Improvement Association Women’s Club

Monday, April 22

6 -8 p.m.

CalaVida Arts and Music Festival

Saturday, April 27

Spring Park

Soul Food and Music Festival

Saturday, Oct. 5

Noon to 7 p.m.

Vera Francis Hall Park

We’ll be covering everything that has shaped the City in its 150-year history, from its incorporation on November 2, 1874, to the Hotel Era, decades as a naval air training hub, and beyond. Keep an eye out on our website greencovesprings.com and on our social media channels as we celebrate the City’s past, present, and future all year!

