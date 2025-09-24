Green Cove Springs curbside recycling pickup to end Friday

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs is ending its curbside recycling program.

The last day for pickup is Friday, September 26.

The program will officially close on Monday, September 29.

City officials said residents can still recycle but will need to take items to other locations.

Information about where to recycle certain items, what to do with your bin, and why the program is ending is available on the city’s website.

