Green Cove Springs Development Director resigns after six years

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Michael Daniels, Development Services Director for the City of Green Cove Springs, is stepping down. His last day will be Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Daniels is leaving to take a new job outside the city. He has led the department for six years.

During his time in the role, Daniels helped launch the city’s first Community Redevelopment Agency and plan.

He also played a key role in bringing new businesses and development to the area.

City Manager Steve Kennedy thanked Daniels for his service and leadership. An interim director will be named soon.

