Green Cove Springs expected to end curbside recycling program in September

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs will hold a final vote on Tuesday, September 2, on whether or not to scrap its curbside recycling program.

City Council advanced ordinance O-14-2025 at its first hearing on August 19, which would make September 26 the final pickup day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The motion comes as the city seeks to finalize its budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with the first special budget hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

While explaining the ordinance, a city official said the curbside recycling program suffers from extremely low participation, largely due to changes by Clay County.

Green Cove Springs’ recycling program has historically relied on the County for intake of the recyclables. In October 2024, the County began only accepting corrugated cardboard and ended its own recycling program.

Previous coverage: Residents not happy with Clay County stopping curbside recycling

Before the changes, a city official said it was recycling 200 tons a year, with 30-35% resident participation. Now, he said it’s down to just 18 tons a year and 10% participation.

“The numbers do speak for themselves,” said Mayor Matt Johnson.

The city anticipates that the end of the program will allow it to save money by optimizing waste pickup schedules, cutting down on employee overtime, and selling the recycling truck.

Mayor Johnson did express that he wants the city to provide information to residents on how they can still recycle if the ordinance passes.

The public will be allowed to speak at the City Council meeting before the final vote on Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6 pm.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]