Green Cove Springs to hang 150th banners along State Road 16

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Drivers will be asked to pay attention and slow down as crews install banners for the city's 150th anniversary.

150th anniversary

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — In preparation for the City of Green Cove Springs’ 150th anniversary in November, banners will be installed on Tues., Feb. 20 along SR-16.

The city wants drivers to keep an eye out for electric crews hanging the banners on light poles across the city from Orange Avenue west to Oakridge Ave along State Road 16.

These crews will be using a bucket truck and a second truck will follow with flashing lights to direct traffic.

All of this work is expected to be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting.

The milestone year for Green Cove Springs will take place on Sat., Nov. 2, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the downtown area. Food trucks, live bands, a car show, a children’s market, and the largest firework display the city has put on to date will celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary.

There will be more information to come as the major event approaches.

