Green Cove Springs, join the police department in its annual ‘Caroling Around the Cove’

'Caroling Around the Cove'

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Is the Green Cove Springs community ready to get into the holiday spirit?

The Green Cove Springs Police Department will hold its annual “Caroling Around the Cove” on Fri., Dec. 15, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The police department said that at 6:00 p.m., Santa & Mrs. Claus will be cruising around the city with stops at the following locations:

  • 6:30 p.m. - Food pantry parking lot
  • 7:15 p.m. - Magnolia West Amenity Center
  • 8:00 p.m. - Highland Apartments
  • 8:25 p.m. - Clay Springs Apartments
  • 8:45 p.m. - Clove Apartments
  • 9:00 p.m. - Spring Park - Visit with Santa

According to the flyer, the police department will be posting on Facebook as they move from stop to stop.

