Green Cove Springs man sentenced for transporting child for sex

A Green Cove Springs man will spend over a decade and a half in prison after pleading guilty to transporting a minor for sex. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Christopher Allen Hawkins to 16 years and eight months in federal prison.

Court documents says in May 2025, Green Cove Springs police found the child skateboarding alone in the early morning hours. The child told police she was visiting from North Carolina and staying with Hawkins in a tent behind a house.

According to documents, Hawkins told police he met her on the social media app Snapchat, knew the child was 15 and had been in a relationship with her for several months. Hawkins added that he traveled to North Carolina to do handyman work for the child’s parent. While staying at their house, Hawkins and the child engaged in sexual activity several times. The documents add that Hawkins bought bus tickets from North Carolina to Florida for him and the child.

Hawkins is also ordered to serve ten years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group