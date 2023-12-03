Green Cove Springs Right of Way Crew saved a pet pig from a house fire

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — With some quick thinking and bravery, the Right of Way crew saved a pet pig and a Forbes Street home from a fire this week.

They saw the yard around the pig’s pen in flames and quickly grabbed their fire extinguishers, shovels and a yard hose to spray water and dirt to stop the fire from spreading before Clay County Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.

A GCS Police Department Officer was also at the scene with the crew. One of the crew also tracked down and returned the pet pig to its owner (it was unharmed from the fire).

“Congratulations to Glenn, Corbitt, Jonathan, Kolby, and Chris for lending a crucial helping hand to one of our residents,” said the City of Green Cove Springs in a news release.

