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GRIDLOCK: Semi fire closes E. Beltway in Arlington, crash blocks lanes on I-10

By Rich Jones
Semi truck fire closes I-295 E. Beltway Source: FL511 (FL511/FL511)
By Rich Jones

The WOKV First Alert Traffic team is following two big problem spots before sunrise.

A semi truck fire that started around 5:30 am has closed all northbound lanes of the East Beltway at the Southside Connector. Fire and rescue crews are on scene.

Expect delays through Arlington and Sandalwood until lanes clear.

A separate crash on I-10 east between the I-295/West Beltway and Lane Avenue is blocking three lanes (as of 6:10 am). Delays can be expected. U.S. 90/West Beaver is the best alternate.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for updates on these delays.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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