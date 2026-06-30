GRIDLOCK: Semi fire closes E. Beltway in Arlington, crash blocks lanes on I-10

The WOKV First Alert Traffic team is following two big problem spots before sunrise.

A semi truck fire that started around 5:30 am has closed all northbound lanes of the East Beltway at the Southside Connector. Fire and rescue crews are on scene.

Expect delays through Arlington and Sandalwood until lanes clear.

A separate crash on I-10 east between the I-295/West Beltway and Lane Avenue is blocking three lanes (as of 6:10 am). Delays can be expected. U.S. 90/West Beaver is the best alternate.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for updates on these delays.

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