Groundbreaking ceremony held for new fire station in Hilliard

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A new, 10,000-plus square foot fire station is coming to Nassau County.

On Monday Sheriff Bill Leeper attended the ceremony for Station 90 at 3195 County Road 2 in Hilliard.

The fire station will feature four bays with an engine, rescue unit, tanker, and brush truck.

Completion is anticipated to be complete in the Spring of 2025.

“The opening of this new state of the art fire station represents our community’s commitment to enhancing public safety. Public safety must be a top priority, and this fire station allows our brave first responders to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

New fire station in Hilliard The station is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2025. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

According to Nassau County Fire Rescue, the property station 90 is being built on belonged to the late former Commissioner Douglas Hodges Sr.

