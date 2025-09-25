Groundwork Jacksonville, Mayor Deegan, Vystar host Emerald Trail groundbreaking

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Groundwork Jacksonville, and Vystar Credit Union host the groundbreaking ceremony for the Emerald Trail Hogan Street Link today.

The 10am groundbreaking marks the launch of the first construction faces of the link, and the second Emerald Trail segment to be completed.

Groundwork Jacksonville will also announce VyStar’s lead sponsorship of the Hogan Street Link which spans from Union Street to Riverfront Plaza and the Northbank Riverwalk. The link includes a two-way cycle track and connects the JTA Rosa Parks Transit Station, City Hall, James Weldon Johnson Park, VyStar’s headquarters and dozens of other businesses along the way.

Jacksonville’s Morning News spoke with Groundwork Jacksonville CEO Kay Ehas with more details on the groundbreaking.

