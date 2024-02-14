Groundwork Jacksonville receives $500K grant for Emerald Trail from James M. Cox Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A $500,000 grant was given by the James M. Cox Foundation to Groundwork Jacksonville to help fund the design of two segments of the Emerald Trail.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Groundwork Jacksonville announced on Wednesday that the money will go towards Emerald Trail segment three, the Riverside Link, and segment four, the S-Line Connector.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“At Cox, we’re deeply committed to supporting the communities where we do business,” Joey Satfield, general manager for the Manheim Daytona Beach-Jacksonville Market Center said. “This generous contribution from the James M. Cox Foundation helps us advance our local conservation initiatives and dedication to providing accessible green spaces for everyone to enjoy.”

Groundwork Jacksonville said that the project will be funded, in part, by $132 million of gas tax revenue earmarked for the Emerald Trail by the Jacksonville City Council in 2021.

Read: Small business owners invited to attend ‘What to Post on Social Media’ webinar

The Riverside Links is a 2.3-mile segment that begins at the Artist Walk under I-95 and ends at the southwestern end of McCoys Creek. The 4.8-mile S-Line Connector was an abandoned portion of CSX railroad Right-of-Way, which the City of Jacksonville gained possession of in 2008.

Back in October, Action News Jax told you when the City of Jacksonville, Groundwork Jacksonville, and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) announced plans for what’s next for the Emerald Trail. A part of the $132 million raised from the Local Option Gas Tax would go to help fund the five remaining trail segments.

Also in October, on This Week in the 904, Action News Jax’s John Bahman spoke with Groundwork Jax CEO Kay Ehas. She said that the project was partially modeled after the “Beltline” in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ehas spoke about how Jacksonville is a harder place to raise money because there aren’t as many major corporations and foundations headquartered here. However, the Emerald Trail is getting some corporate donations.

Groundwork Jacksonville described the impact the grant will have on the Emerald Trail project.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The James M. Cox Foundation has been a significant partner of PATH and the Atlanta BeltLine, so they understand the positive impact urban trails can have on a community’s health and quality of life,” said Kay Ehas, CEO of Groundwork Jacksonville. “We are grateful that the Cox Foundation sees that same potential in the Emerald Trail and has chosen to lend its support in such a significant way.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.