Gustavo Guzman wins of Duval County Teacher of the Year 2024

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Gustavo Guzman, Duval County Teacher of the Year 2024 Photo: Jacksonville Public Education Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gustavo Guzman, a biology teacher at Terry Parker High School was named the 2024 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year at the 33rd Annual EDDY Awards.

Guzman is one of 180 Teachers of the Year across the country and will go on to compete in Florida’s Teacher of the Year.

Guzman grew up in Belle Glade, Florida and became the first member of his family to graduate from college.

He attended Edward Waters College and University, before teaching biology at Terry Parker High School.

Guzman became the high school site director for 5000 Role Models for Excellence.

“Not only do I work with 5000 RMOE, but I also make sure to have a positive impact on my students by providing positive encouragement on their growth as students,” Guzman said in his Teacher of the Year application. “I love to empower students with positive affirmations based on character development, academic growth, and athletic accomplishments.”

The EDDY Awards teacher of the year program is hosted by the Jacksonville Public Education Fund and is accompanied by a year-long effort to celebrate and elevate Duval County’s best public school educators.


Sheifalika Bhatnagar

Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Sheifalika Bhatnagar is WOKV's morning traffic and news reporter. She is a University of North Florida graduate with a degree in Communication, focused on Multimedia Production and Journalism.

