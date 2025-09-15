Local

Gut punch in Cincinnati; Jaguars fall to 1-1

By Rich Jones
Jaguars Bengals Football Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, bottom left, is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars failed to slow the Cincinnati Bengals offense, even with a backup quarterback for the entire second half, and lost 31-27.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says they’re starting games off fast, but not finishing.

“It’s been awesome. We’ve gotta continue to build off that and like I said, learn from the stuff today. That’s all great, but still gotta go win the game. But the way we’ve started the last two weeks has been much better, for sure.“, Lawrence said.

He completed 24 of 42 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Action Sports Jax Brent Martineau says the Jaguars made a myriad of mistakes that cost them the game, from dropped passes to turnovers and penalties.

The most costly penalty occurred on the Bengals last drive, when rookie Travis Hunter was flagged for pass interference on a 4th down play, extending the drive for Cincinnati.

The Jaguars are 1-and-1. Next up is an AFC South showdown at home against the Houston Texans.

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

