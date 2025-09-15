Gut punch in Cincinnati; Jaguars fall to 1-1

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars failed to slow the Cincinnati Bengals offense, even with a backup quarterback for the entire second half, and lost 31-27.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says they’re starting games off fast, but not finishing.

“It’s been awesome. We’ve gotta continue to build off that and like I said, learn from the stuff today. That’s all great, but still gotta go win the game. But the way we’ve started the last two weeks has been much better, for sure.“, Lawrence said.

He completed 24 of 42 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Action Sports Jax Brent Martineau says the Jaguars made a myriad of mistakes that cost them the game, from dropped passes to turnovers and penalties.

The most costly penalty occurred on the Bengals last drive, when rookie Travis Hunter was flagged for pass interference on a 4th down play, extending the drive for Cincinnati.

The Jaguars are 1-and-1. Next up is an AFC South showdown at home against the Houston Texans.

I do think Devin Lloyd was down on the interception - we have this angle from @StuartASJax

That being said, the official should never have blown it dead and did they have the reviews to overturn if it was ruled a pick six? @ActionSportsJax pic.twitter.com/skHvk8dWYO — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 15, 2025

One thing about Coen. He doesn’t care about those potential fines. He had a dig on the refs last week with the 11 penalties at home.

I think he will have plenty to submit to the NFL today. https://t.co/XVybzcsGhW — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 14, 2025

Tough afternoon for Brian.

He’s a good player. It doesn’t look right at the moment and who really knows why.

They tried to get him going today. They have to keep trying. https://t.co/mChWmPJ6F9 — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 14, 2025

