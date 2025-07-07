“Halloweekend” caps off weeklong Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp homestand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp get to spend the week at home as they take on the Norfolk Tides in a 6-game series. This week’s homestand will feature giveaways, karaoke, and deals on concessions.

Tuesday, July 8 - Two for Tuesday: Fans can enjoy two hot dogs for $2. Fans can redeem the offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go concession stands.

Wednesday, July 9 - Should’ve Been a Shrimp: Fans can celebrate the belated birthday of the late country star, Toby Keith, by enjoying his classic hits.

Wear it Home Wednesday: First 500 fans through the Georgia Street Main Gate receive a t-shirt featuring the mascot Southpaw’s take on Toby Keith’s 2002 album “Unleashed.”

Thursday, July 10 - Thirsty Thursday: Fans 21 years old and up can purchase 16-oz drafts of Coors Light products or 24-oz drafts for $3. The deal applies at the Oasis concession stand, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace.

Crowd Karaoke: Fans will bring their best singing voice as lyrics will be displayed on the videoboard throughout the game.

Friday, July 11 - Friday Night Lites: Fans 21 years old and up can purchase 12-oz Miller Lites for $2 and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Rock Hall Night: The Jumbo Shrimp will be honoring and playing the music of those inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Friday Night Fireworks: Fans can enjoy fireworks after the game

Red Shirt Friday: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

Saturday, July 12 - Halloweekend: The Jumbo Shrimp celebrate Halloween in July with special Halloween jerseys. Those jerseys will be auctioned off during the weekend.

Hawaiian Mummy Shirt Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans to enter the Main Gate on Georgia Street will receive a Hawaiian-style mummy shirt.

Sunday, July 13 - Halloweekend: Halloween festivities continue at VyStar Ballpark, with the Jumbo Shrimp wearing their special Halloween jerseys that will be auctioned off.

Sunday Family FUNday: Fans can head to the field 20 minutes after the gates open to play catch. Complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals will be available. After the game, kids can go onto the field and round the bases.

Tickets are all of these games are on sale now.

