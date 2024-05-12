Hanania Automotive Group delivered pizzas to Jacksonville nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of their ongoing commitment to healthcare professionals, Hanania Automotive Group participated in Nurse Appreciation Week by delivering pizzas to local nurses.

Nurse Appreciation Week, celebrated annually from May 6 to 12, is a time to honor the dedication and compassion of nurses who play a vital role in healthcare delivery.

This year, in recognition of their contributions, Hanania Automotive Group expresses gratitude to nurses by providing them with delicious pizzas from local pizzerias.

“As a part of the community, we deeply appreciate the hard work and sacrifices made by nurses,” said Jack Hanania, owner & CEO of Hanania Automotive Group. “Their unwavering dedication to patient care inspires us all, and we wanted to show our gratitude by delivering a small token of appreciation in the form of pizza.”

Throughout Nurse Appreciation Week, several of the Hanania dealerships, including Westside Hyundai, Hanania Mitsubishi, Audi Jacksonville and the Hanania Collision Center, coordinated with local hospitals to deliver over 400 pizzas. The initiative was meant to not only express gratitude but also provide a moment of enjoyment for these healthcare heroes, who often work long hours under demanding circumstances.

For more information about Hanania Automotive Group and their community initiatives, visit HananiaAutos.com.

