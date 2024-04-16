Local

Hart Bridge lane closures for crash with injuries, JSO says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville's Hart Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert that both directions of the Hart Bridge are closed because of a reported crash with injuries.

If you are headed over the bridge be prepared for delays and/or detours.

This is a developing story.

