Hastings Branch Library opens at temporary location in W.E. Harris Community Center

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Hastings Branch Library officially resumed services on Tuesday, September 3 at 10 a.m. at its new temporary location inside the W.E. Harris Community Center, located at 400 E. Harris St. in Hastings.

Visitors can find the new location by following the signs on Main Street and turning onto Harris Street. Parking is available through the first gate, and a book drop has been placed near the main entrance. The library is operating out of rooms 402 and 403 in the community center.

Additionally, St. Johns County Health and Human Services (HHS) clients can access services at the same location in room 401, with parking through the second gate. HHS office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.

Materials checked out before the library’s closure on August 3 are not due until September 9. For more information, visit www.sjcpls.org.

