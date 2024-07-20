Hastings Branch Library to temporarily close for relocation August 3rd

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Hastings Branch Library, currently located at 6195 S. Main St., will close at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, for approximately one month to relocate to a temporary location. The library will reopen at the W.E. Harris Community Center, located at 400 E. Harris St., Hastings, on Tuesday, Sept. 3. This move is necessary for the planned construction of a new community center and library, anticipated to open in Fall 2025.

The last day patrons can place holds on items for pickup at this branch is Monday, July 22. During the closure, no items will be due, all holds will be extended, and impacted patrons will not accrue late fees. The book drop will also be inaccessible, and donations will not be accepted at either location.

Additionally, August 3 is the last day residents may pay utility bills at the Hastings Branch Library. This service will not return once the library reopens at the new location. Utility bills can be paid online, over the phone by calling 1-844-752-8845, or by mail. For more information on paying utility bills, visit www.sjcfl.us/departments/utility-department or contact the Utility Department at 904-827-2700.

Patrons are encouraged to visit other library branches or the Bookmobile for services during the closure. Online resources, including e-books, databases, and digital newspaper access, are available on the St. Johns County Public Library System (SJCPLS) website at www.sjcpls.org. For more information about the closure, library branches, the Bookmobile, or other services, visit the SJCPLS website or email sjcpls@tblc.libanswers.com.

