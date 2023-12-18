Local

Have an idea that could energize Downtown Jacksonville?

Downtown Jacksonville Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline on St. Johns River. (SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville, Fla. — If you have an idea or a concept that you think could breathe new life into Downtown Jacksonville, Downtown Vision wants to hear from you.

It’s currently accepting applications for PlacemakingJax.

The idea is to get fresh ideas for new uses of empty storefronts or public spaces.

This year, the ideas that are chosen could receive funding ranging from $5,000 to $20,000.

You can apply by clicking here.

The deadline for applications is December 18 at midnight.

