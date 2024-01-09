Local

Have you seen her? Clay County teen missing since first week of January

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Llayla Adams, 15, left her home on Dove Street on Jan. 4, 2024.

Missing teen Llayla Adams, 15, left her home on Dove Street on Jan. 4, 2024. (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Llayla Adams, 15, left her home on Dove Street on Jan. 4, 2024 at around 5 p.m.

She’s been described as 5-foot-1, weighing 155 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to contact Detective Gump at 904-264-6512 or by email at bgump@claysheriff.com.

