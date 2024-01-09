Have you seen her? Clay County teen missing since first week of January

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Llayla Adams, 15, left her home on Dove Street on Jan. 4, 2024 at around 5 p.m.

She’s been described as 5-foot-1, weighing 155 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to contact Detective Gump at 904-264-6512 or by email at bgump@claysheriff.com.

