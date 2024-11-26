Missing 87-year-old Jacksonville man found

Jacksonville, Fla. — UPDATE: Mr. Tellez has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Fernando Tellez, 87, was reported missing by family members on Tuesday after he left his house without telling anyone. He was wearing a gray jacket, a tan/brown vest, a white and blue striped long-sleeved shirt, and red pajama pants.

He was last seen around 9 a.m. near the 7300 block of San Jose Boulevard, which is less than a mile north of The Bolles School.

If you live in that area, JSO is asking that you check your cameras, cars and property.

Investigators said Tellez has dementia and only speaks Spanish.

If you see him, call JSO immediately at 904-630-0500.

Missing Fernando Tellez, 87 (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

