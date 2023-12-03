Local

Have you seen me? Missing man considered endangered, police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Johnnie Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fka — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing endangered adult on the Westside of the city.

The missing adult, Johnnie Lamar Williams, was reported missing today, Sunday, December 3, by his family. Relatives advised they last saw him in the 3700 block of Tyndale Drive near Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Williams and his 2014 burgundy Dodge Caravan bearing Florida tag ‘622 7YN’ have not been seen since Friday, December 1. “Due to Williams’ age and memory loss, we are concerned for his safety,” JSO said in a news release.

Name: Johnnie Lamar Williams

Age:  74

Race/Sex:  Black/Male

Height/Weight:  6′0″/ 120-140 lbs.

Eyes/Hair:   Brown / Balding

Clothing: unknown

Anyone with information which could lead to Mr. Williams’ whereabouts, are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

