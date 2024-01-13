Local

Have you seen this goat?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that officers found a male goat in a neighborhood on the city’s westside today, near the intersection of Collins Road and Settlers Landing Trail South.

JSO states, “The animal has not been able to assist in telling us how he goat there.”

If you have any information on its owner, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

