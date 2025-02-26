Local

HC Liam Coen, GM James Gladstone go live with Action Sports Jax at the NFL Combine

By Brent Martineau, Action Sports Jax
Action Sports Jax 24/7
Action Sports Jax 24/7 Action Sports Jax 24/7
By Brent Martineau, Action Sports Jax

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have reset the front office in the last six weeks and the youngest head coach and general manager combination in the NFL is now getting to work.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone were paraded around the Indianapolis Convention Center on Tuesday as part of the normal kickoff to the NFL Combine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Coen and Gladstone have a lot of draft capital to utilize as they put their fingerprints on this Jaguars roster. It’s a roster that disappointed in 2024 by winning just four games. It’s also a roster that has a lot of players under financial commitment in the 2025 season.

Coen and Gladstone stopped by the Brent & Austen Show on Tuesday and joined the show live from Indianapolis on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network.

Join the Brent & Austen show daily 10 a.m.-1 p.m. along with other locally produced content all day by staying right here on actionsportsjax.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!