HCA Florida Memorial & Orange Park Hospitals win 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — HCA Florida Memorial and Orange Park Hospitals announced they are 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipients by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This achievement, along with 90 other accolades from Healthgrades for quality awards in multiple specialties, reflects HCA Florida Healthcare’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care.

“HCA Florida Healthcare has long been committed to providing safe, quality care to our patients and community. We are thrilled to be recognized for the great work being done to keep our patients safe,” said Dr. Bradford Smith, Chief Medical Officer of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

“Excellence in patient safety is not just a goal, but a commitment to the highest standards of care, compassion, and diligence. It’s a testament to the unwavering dedication of all our healthcare professionals in safeguarding every life entrusted to their care,” added Dr. Albert E. Holt, Chief Medical Officer of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

HCA Florida Memorial and Orange Park Hospitals join 30 others across the HCA Florida Healthcare statewide network to receive a 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award.

Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates for approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine this year’s top-performing hospitals for patient safety.

During the 2020-2022 study period, nearly 170,000 potentially preventable safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, with four patient safety indicators accounting for close to 75% of these incidents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Healthgrades’ analysis revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award have a significantly lower chance of experiencing one of the four leading safety indicators than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals:

In-hospital falls resulting in fracture (approximately 52% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (approximately 56% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (approximately 67% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (approximately 71% less likely)

“HCA Florida Healthcare has cultivated an outstanding safety culture that prioritizes the well-being of both patients and staff, setting a high standard for patient safety nationwide,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “We’re proud to recognize HCA Florida Memorial and Orange Park Hospitals for providing top-quality care while preventing serious injuries to patients during their hospital stay.”

To learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, visit healthgrades.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.