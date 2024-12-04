‘He has a knife!’ Jacksonville police release video from November officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera video on Wednesday from an officer-involved shooting that happened in November in North Jacksonville.

The suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Kubi, is accused of driving through a construction zone and stabbing a worker.

JSO said releasing the video is part of Sheriff T.K. Waters’ commitment to transparency.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

The video shows what happened after officers chased Kubi in his car after the stabbing.

Sergeant R. Hoover: “Put your hands out! Put your hands -- Oh (expletive)”

Sergeant T. Robinson: “Oh! He has -- he has a knife!”

The two officers opened fire after tasing Kubi. In a still shot from the video, Kubi could be seen with a knife in his hand.

He is still in the hospital in critical condition. The construction worker was stabbed in the bicep and survived.

Kubi is charged with attempted murder, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

