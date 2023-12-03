Health, wellness & self-care: I’m a Star Foundation hosts 11th annual ‘Let’s Move Jax’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville was on the move Saturday! The I’m a Star Foundation held its 11th annual “Let’s Move Jax” event in Springfield.

It’s a big field day embracing health, wellness, and self-care. Hundreds of kids, families, and people of all ages were at Klutho Park in Springfield from 11:00 am-3:00 p.m.

There were activities for all ages, including dancing, kickball, flag football, hula hooping, double-dutch, stepping, Zumba, and yoga. Families were fed with fruits and vegetables from a free farmers market.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan was one of the hosts for the event, along with Keitha Nelson from First Coast News and Rance Adams from WJXT News4Jax. I’m A Star Founder Mrs. Betty Burney says she was delighted the rain passed over the festival, which is organized by STAR middle and high school students. Communities in Schools brought out the largest crowd to claim the grand prize of $1000.

Action News Jax spoke with Jordan Bell about the event and the foundation, who said they work to become leaders.

“It really gives the youth a chance to like, make a change and difference in our community. We get to do so many different activities and we really get an outlet you wouldn’t get at school or another club,” she said.

Duval County School Board Superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar, Board Chairman Darryl Willie, Board Member Kelly Coker, and State Representative Angie Nixon made appearances in Klutho Park.

