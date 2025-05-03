Heart coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

St. Augustine, FLA. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is getting ready to welcome some rock icons.

Heart has a show scheduled for Tuesday, June 24.

Sisters, Anne and Nancy Wilson, have led the band since the 70s, selling more than 35 million albums worldwide.

They have 20 Top 40 singles, like “Barracuda” and “These Dreams”.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for ticket information.

Prices range from $45 - $175.

