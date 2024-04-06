JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s heavy police presence at Planet Fitness on Old St. Augustine Road.

In addition to that location, there are also police at Planet Fitness in Normandy and on Beach Boulevard. Action News Jax has learned both are bomb threats.

Nicholas Brooks is live at the location on the Southside. This is part of a recent trend targeting the fitness chain.

There has been an on-line movement demanding a boycott of Planet Fitness in retaliation for the gym’s trans-inclusive locker room policy.

At least 17 locations of Planet Fitness have reported hoax bomb threats in recent weeks.

It’s after revoking an Alaska woman’s membership for snapping photos of a transgender woman, who was biologically male, shaving in the women’s locker room.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued a statement that read, “We responded to several locations in the city in reference to a reported bomb investigation which has since been determined not to be a threat.”

Action News Jax reached out to the company about today’s incidents and is awaiting to hear back.

