Heavy traffic on Dames Point Bridge, expect delays | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC ⚠️

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Heavy traffic Monday morning on Dames Point Bridge
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 5:05 a.m.: The northbound side of the Dames Point Bridge is down to one lane Monday morning. Florida Department of Transportation said crews responding to a disabled vehicle.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on the scene.

