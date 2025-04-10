Local

Helicopter crashes into Hudson River, authorities say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Hudson helicopter crash
NEW YORK — A helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River, authorities told CBS News Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near Jersey City around 3:15 p.m.

Multiple boats gathered in the area, which is not far from the Water’s Soul sculpture.

A police helicopter was also on the scene.

The FDNY confirms it is responding to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

