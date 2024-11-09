Help choose name of new Jacksonville Beach Police Department K9

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department wants your help choosing the name of its newest K9.

To participate in the first round of voting, all you have to do is click here.

You’ll choose a name from each team, which will narrow the name down to four options.

You can vote for this round until Sunday.

Voting on the final four names will start on Monday.

