Help identify two suspects in Clay County Home Depot shoplifting incident

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify two suspects in a Home Depot shoplifting incident.

BOLO on shoplifting suspects

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on to find two shoplifting suspects caught on surveillance video.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that the men in the photographs are suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred on Dec. 8, 2023 at around 3:15 p.m. The crime occurred at 1575 Branan Field Rd. in Middleburg.

If anyone has information on the suspects or the incident you are urged to call Deputy Mahlke at 904-264-6512 or email dmahlke@claysheriff.com.

You can also remain anonymous by submitting tips on the SaferWatch app or contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477). Those who have information might be eligible of a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the tip(s) lead to an arrest.

