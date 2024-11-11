Local

Helping Jax Youth holiday assistance applications open

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Christmas toys FILE PHOTO: A Pennsylvania man has made 300 wooden toys for children this year. (klaptoman/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Helping Jacksonville Youth has opened its holiday assistance registration. It closes on Dec. 1.

The assistance program will help children get toys this holiday season.

Applications are being accepted for kids six months to 14 years old.

You have to be a legal guardian or parent to apply.

You can learn more and apply here.

