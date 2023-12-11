Local

Here are the 2022-2023 school grades for Northeast Florida districts

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Florida Department of Education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education released school district grades for the 2022-2023 school year.

Here’s a look at how our Northeast Florida districts performed:

Baker - B

Bradford - C

Clay - A

Columbia - B

Duval - B

Nassau - A

Putnam - C

St. Johns - A

Union - B

The percentage of schools that earned an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” are statistically equivalent to the 2021-2022 grade results, as required by state law.

Here are the links to individual school and district grades, as provided by the FDOE:

